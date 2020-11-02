FinTech Studios Recognized As 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Listmaker in Three Categories
We are honored to be recognized by Benzinga in three categories as the Best AI Platform, the Best Investment Research Tech and Best Innovation During COVID-19. Thanks for voting for FinTech Studios.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honor its sixth anniversary, Benzinga is honoring the winners for the advancements they’re making in financial technology. FinTech Studios, the leading AI-based intelligent search and analytics platform for financial institutions and corporations, has made recent strides in the fintech space, including the development of Apollo.ai™ and RegLens™, AI-based solutions to intelligently monitor, analyze and manage rapidly changing market intelligence and regulatory intelligence globally from millions of business, financial and regulatory sources in 42 languages.
— Jim Tousignant, Founder and CEO of FinTech Studios
Along with FinTech Studios’ recognition for the Best AI Platform, FinTech Studios was also recognized for the Best Investment Research Tech, and the Best Innovation During COVID-19. The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy. This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry’s most innovative minds. To see all the Listmakers go to bit.ly/2020Listmakers.
“We are honored to be recognized by Benzinga in three categories as the Best AI Platform, the Best Investment Research Tech and the Best Innovation During COVID-19. Thanks for voting for FinTech Studios. Financial institutions and corporations globally face billions of dollars in costs and significant risks in monitoring rapidly changing global regulations, laws, rules and related market events. FinTech Studios’ AI-based products can provide financial institutions, corporations and consulting firms with massive productivity gains, time savings, cost savings, and significant reduction of financial and non-financial risks.” said Jim Tousignant, founder and CEO of FinTech Studios.
“We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,” says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. “Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."
About Benzinga
Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media platform that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content with the goal of making information easier to consume. Benzinga’s mission is to connect the world with news, data, and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, every day. It is the leading full-service, one-stop-shop for investors of all stripes and styles.
About the Benzinga Fintech Awards
The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets. This year, Benzinga is proud to join forces with Envestnet|Yodlee to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.
About FinTech Studios
FinTech Studios has developed the leading AI-based intelligent search and analytics platform designed for financial institutions, corporations and consulting firms that uses cloud technology, AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the world’s most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 42 languages. FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters.
