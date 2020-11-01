Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504230

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                             

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020 @ 2017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jordan Lewis                                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/2020, at approximately 2017 hours, the Vermont

State Police - Derby Barracks responded to a residence on Main Street in Derby, VT

for a reported physical altercation. A subsequent investigation revealed Jordan

Lewis caused bodily injury to a family member and a neighbor. Lewis was arrested and

transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Lewis was later lodged at Northern

State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $5,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

