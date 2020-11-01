Derby/1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504230
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2020 @ 2017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jordan Lewis
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/2020, at approximately 2017 hours, the Vermont
State Police - Derby Barracks responded to a residence on Main Street in Derby, VT
for a reported physical altercation. A subsequent investigation revealed Jordan
Lewis caused bodily injury to a family member and a neighbor. Lewis was arrested and
transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Lewis was later lodged at Northern
State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881