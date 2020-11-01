Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Operation Blackout Preliminary Stats

Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 09:26pm

NASHVILLE – To enhance the safety of Tennessee children, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) visited the homes of more than 3,800 sex offenders during the Halloween season.  Operation Blackout is designed to increase the safety of trick-or-treaters by ensuring sex offenders under TDOC supervision are in compliance with set conditions.

On Halloween night, 84 teams of TDOC Probation/Parole Officers visited the homes of 842 high-risk sex offenders across the state.  As of 9:00 p.m. (CST), 77.32% of the checks have been completed with 76.72% of offenders in compliance.  Officers will continue checks throughout the night.  Final numbers will be shared later this week.

The statewide Operation Blackout Pre-Halloween checks yielded seven arrests; one for possession of meth and six for possession of weapons.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision Lisa Helton, “Operation Blackout provides all registered sex offenders under the supervision of the Tennessee Department of Correction with additional restrictions during a time when families and children might be out in the community enjoying activities.  This operation is part of our commitment to public safety and ensuring that all Tennesseans can enjoy a happy and safe Halloween.”

