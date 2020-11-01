Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Killed, Trooper Injured After Passenger Car Hits Patrol Vehicle

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, at approximately 1:51 PM, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was parked within the left shoulder investigating a single-vehicle collision westbound Santan 202 near Kyrene Road.

As the trooper was sitting within his patrol vehicle, a white passenger car traveling westbound entered the shoulder and rear-ended the trooper’s vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the male driver and female passenger of the white car suffered fatal injuries.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an active investigation and impairment has not been ruled out.

