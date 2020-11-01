Coach’N Look has two main business areas : Training of image consultants and make over coaching for individuals
Welcome to Coach'N Look, a leading image consultancy institute located in Paris, France one of the world's leading fashion capitals. The Institute is situated in the Marais, the most fashionable and trendy neighborhood in Paris, just 100 meters from the Place de la Bastille. It's located in an area with many restaurants and café and numerous fashion stores, small, large suitable for all styles and all budgets.
For over 10 years, since 2007 the Institute has offered a variety of image consultant, makeover and personal shopping services to men and women covering both professional and personal situations.
In addition, the Institutes’ school trains and certifies approximately 100 image consultants every year.
Fran, the owner/manager, lived abroad for many years, speaks fluent English and offers her image consultant and makeover services and image consultant training in English. She manages a team of specialists in hair styling, professional make up… so that she can bring together all the expertise required to satisfy customers and trainees in the image consultancy field.
Coach’N Look has two main business areas: Training of image consultants and make over coaching for individuals.
IMAGE CONSULTANT TRAINING:
We are delighted to offer a week’s Image Consultant intensive training course for people looking to pursue a career as an image consultant, a personal stylist or for those wanting to add further skills to their current job.
The training course will provide you the platform to be able to start your “image consultant” career.
At the end of the week you will achieve ANCI certification. The course is recognized by France Compétences (the official French organization for professional training certification). Since it’s inception, Coach’N Look has trained over 700 individuals from countries as far afield as France, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland …
Summary of course contents
• Image and communication
• Image consultant – presentation
• Image consultant, stylist, personal shopper – Understand the differences
• Client relations and communication
• Products and services
• Colour theory and analysis
• Facial analysis
• Hairstyling
• Make up
• Bodyline, style and figure analysis
• Wardrobe management
• Shopping organization and management
• Style analysis
• Men makeover
• Image and our voice
• Psychology
• Written test and accreditation
• Practical test in Parisian shops – outfit selection
You’ll benefit from free access by email/phone to our trainers for twelve months following the course. In English, the training sessions are individual and the dates are selected to suit your agenda.
IMAGE CONSULTANT/MAKEOVER SERVICES
For private individuals or small groups :
We can help you have confidence in your style by helping you discover the best colours, shape and styles of clothing that will suit you, your personality, your lifestyle and your budget.
Our goal is to give you the best advice on how to make you look and feel better. We will help you; guide you, respect your objectives, your lifestyle, your wishes and your personality. Our team is here for you to improve your self-confidence, to make you feel good, be it for a special event, for your workplace or just because you feel like it. We will help you to make sure that you’re heading in the right direction. Improving your confidence is a key to both private and business success.
If you’re just visiting Paris for a short vacation, why not make your stay even more unforgettable by spending a few hours in our hands to transform your appearance combined with a guided personal shopping in Parisian fashion stores. Of course, all the most prestigious brands are in Paris but good, fashionable Parisian clothes don’t have to be expensive.
Our bestselling service is:
Styling and personal shopping complete experience for both men and women.
Full day makeover. We’ll identify the right clothes, accessories and colours that complement your body and face shape and size. We’ll find the ideal hairstyle for you (hairdresser: cut, wash and blow dry included) and the make-up that best suits you (for women). The day will then continue with a guided personal shopping experience putting the theory into practice in Parisian stores (carefully selected taking into account your style and budget). It is fun and relaxed and you will go home with new things to complete your wardrobe as well as before/after photographs (nonprofessional) and a short booklet summarizing your results so that you’ll have all the knowledge you need to only buy what really suits you in the future.
But if you don’t have time for a full day makeover and coaching we offer two half day alternatives.
• A “face make over” with a facial analysis with advice on hair style, clothes and jewelry, colour analysis with advice on hair, make up and clothes colour, a make up course, hairstyling recommendations (with hair - cut, blow dry and colouring included).
• A styling makeover. This includes colour analysis, bodyline, style and figure analysis as well as 3 hours shopping in some of the best Parisian fashion stores, selected to suit your style and budget.
We also offer a whole variety of other services for individuals and also makeover and shopping experiences for a group of friends.
