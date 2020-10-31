Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
November trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and here is something to be thankful for… fall fishing! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during November.

Some notable stocking highlights include:

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This 5-acre, spring-fed pond in Springfield offers good fishing opportunity for all ages and abilities. A large parking area and paved path around the pond provides easy access.

McTucker Pond – 750 rainbow trout. Surrounded by willows and large cottonwood trees, there are many places for kids to fish at this large pond which is located west of Blackfoot.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

November trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

