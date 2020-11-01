Early Voting Coming to an End in Palm Beach County This Weekend
Mobile van drop offs also coming to a close this weekend
I want to commend our entire team for helping give Palm Beach County voters a wide range of options to safely and securely cast their ballots”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early voting will come to a close this Sunday, Nov. 1, marking the end of a two-week early voting period that has been one of the busiest in Palm Beach County history.
— Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link
There is still plenty of time for voters to cast their ballots at early voting sites, with all sites open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm through the end of this weekend. All early voting sites will close at 7:00 pm on Sunday, and early voting will not be an option on Monday, Nov. 2. In addition, the mobile van drop off sites for those wishing to personally drop off their vote-by-mail ballots will no longer be available after 7:00 pm on Sunday.
“I want to commend our entire team for helping give Palm Beach County voters a wide range of options to safely and securely cast their ballots,” said Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link. “As early voting comes to a close, we will turn our focus to what promises to be a very busy election day.”
Even though early voting will be ending, voters still have options when it comes to casting their ballots. On Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Supervisor of Elections office will have a drive up ballot drop off at the Supervisor of Elections office. Voters who are using the vote-by-mail option but have yet to mail their ballots can drive up and drop off their ballot without getting out of their vehicle. Ballot drop off stations will be staffed with elections team members and ready to collect mail ballots for those wishing to drop them off. See page 2 for locations and details.
In addition to the drive up drop off, all four Elections offices have secure drop boxes for voters to return their mail ballots. The secure drop boxes at the three Supervisor of Elections branch offices will be available through Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5:00 pm. The 24/7 secure box at the main office only will be open through Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 pm.
All polling locations will be open on Election Day from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. A complete list of early voting and Election Day polling sites can be found at pbcelections.org
Mail Ballot Drop Off Locations
Monday, November 2nd and Tuesday, November 3rd
MAIN OFFICE
240 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
24/7 Secure Drop box through 7 pm Nov. 3
Monday - Drive Up Ballot Drop Off – 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday - Drive Up Ballot Drop Off – 7:00 am – 6:30 pm
NORTH COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE
Northeast County Courthouse
3188 P.G.A. Blvd.
Rm. #2401
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
24/7 Secure Drop box through 5 pm Nov. 3
Monday - Drive Up Ballot Drop Off – 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday - Drive Up Ballot Drop Off – 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
SOUTH COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE
Southeast PBC Administrative Complex
345 South Congress Avenue
Rm. #103
Delray Beach, FL 33445
24/7 Secure Drop box through 5 pm Nov. 3
Monday - Drive Up Ballot Drop Off – 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday - Drive Up Ballot Drop Off – 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
WEST COUNTY BRANCH OFFICE
West County Office Building
2976 State Road #15
Second Floor
Belle Glade, FL 33430
24/7 Secure Drop box through 5 pm Nov. 3
