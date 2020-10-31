Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Reopens Main Street Bridge in Sellersville Borough, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying Main Street over SEPTA-owned tracks in Sellersville Borough, Bucks County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

This project was driven by the need to rehabilitate the bridge, originally built in 1927, which was in a deteriorated condition and considered structurally deficient. 

Loftus Construction, Inc., of Cinnaminson, NJ, was the general contractor on the $4,695,000 project which was financed with 100 percent state funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

