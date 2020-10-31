Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request For Information / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405594

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Darryl Cremo

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: October 31th, 2020, Early Morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene Of An Accident - 23 VSA 1128

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: State Of Vermont

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 31, 2020, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury received a report about a damaged section of guardrail near the intersection of Witherspoon Road and U.S. Route 302 in Ryegate, VT. Investigation showed that a vehicle left the travel portion of U.S. Route 302, collided with the guardrail, which caused damage to the guardrail and then left the scene without notifying law enforcement.

 

At this time, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact Corporal Darryl Cremo at (802) 748-3111.

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

