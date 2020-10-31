St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request For Information / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405594
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Darryl Cremo
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: October 31th, 2020, Early Morning hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene Of An Accident - 23 VSA 1128
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: State Of Vermont
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 31, 2020, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury received a report about a damaged section of guardrail near the intersection of Witherspoon Road and U.S. Route 302 in Ryegate, VT. Investigation showed that a vehicle left the travel portion of U.S. Route 302, collided with the guardrail, which caused damage to the guardrail and then left the scene without notifying law enforcement.
At this time, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact Corporal Darryl Cremo at (802) 748-3111.
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.