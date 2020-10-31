St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request For Information / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405594

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Darryl Cremo

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: October 31th, 2020, Early Morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene Of An Accident - 23 VSA 1128

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: State Of Vermont

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 31, 2020, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury received a report about a damaged section of guardrail near the intersection of Witherspoon Road and U.S. Route 302 in Ryegate, VT. Investigation showed that a vehicle left the travel portion of U.S. Route 302, collided with the guardrail, which caused damage to the guardrail and then left the scene without notifying law enforcement.

At this time, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact Corporal Darryl Cremo at (802) 748-3111.

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

