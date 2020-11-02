Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® Services Certified WOSB/MBE

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® Services

As start-up invents a solution, but can’t find a nearby company with the problem that needs to be solved, Tech Innovation Global Incorporated works with companies to connect science to earth. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated is a verified vendor and certified WOSB/MBE currently performing three aspects: integrated supply capabilities assessments; data analysis reviews; products to marketplace and environmental. For environmental and COVID, you can apply for certified private funds by visiting RGK https://www.2fundsforngos.org includes villages. Tech Innovation Global Inc. also supports companies and industry in business, green purchasing, green solutions to provide environmental solutions, and assessments to benefit humanity and the environment. RDNs can assist includes virtual collaborative Real Healthy Habits at https://www.realhealthyhabits.com and several other services for post COVID-19. Our goal is to flatten the curve. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated https://www.techinnovationglobalincgov.com serves with many organizations, and companies in the marketplace including NGOs, the BBB, private industry, nonprofits, commercial, and security WINTRIO DEVSec Ops IT https://www.wintrio.com. As COVID-19 cases continue, we must continue to wear masks and face coverings; keep people safe and healthy by separating 6 ft apart; wash hands for at least 20 seconds, and test, which all reduce the spread of COVID-19 in health care setting and the general community. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated performed commendable data analysis to lift the veil, COVID integrated supply capabilities assessments February to March 2020, and best practices to flatten the curve.

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's founder and CEO, Alicia Carroll, is a 2001 graduate, experienced in data analysis for 18 years and previously supported DoD. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated is a certified WOSB/MBE and performance includes acquisitions, leaders and liaisons January 2020, science and publications ISBN-13: 978-1-7344654-0-2 services. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated is located in Alabama to global. Independent professionals and teams work in the United States of America and globally to provide technical, data review assessments, integrated supply chain capabilities, COVID screening, service level agreements, planning and best practices to connect science to earth and humanity.

Email: contact@techinnovationglobal-info.com

https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com

https://www.techinnovationglobalincgov.com

