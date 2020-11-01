UN75: GHANA'S PRESIDENT AWARDED "CHAMPION FOR MIGRANT WOMENS' DECENT WORK" AT "DEADLY WORK OR DECENT WORK?"BOOK LAUNCH
GHANA'S PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO HONOURED AS "CHAMPION FOR MIGRANT WOMEN'S DECENT WORK AWARD AT UNYA-GH-NEKOTECH UN75 EVENT- FROM LEFT: BISHOP SACKEY, HE HAMMOND, HON. MRS. MORRISON, HE DR OCANSEY, HE LILLIAN ADDO
UN75 EVENT: UNYA-GH-NEKOTECH, DR. OCANSEY, DR. LAWRENCE TETTEH, PETITION GHANA'S PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO TO INITIATE ECOWAS-GCC MULTILATERAL PLATFORM FOR DECENT WORK MIGRATION FRAMEWORKS TO REPLACE KAFALA
H.E. DR. HAMMOND RECEIVES "DISTINGUISHED DIPLOMATIC SERVICE AWARD" FOR RESCUING KAFALA WOMEN FROM LEBANON AT UN75 EVENT BY UNYA-NEKOTECH-ENDDEADLYWORK COALITION
A Presidential and Diplomatic Awards ceremony was held to honour Ghana's President, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and H.E. Ambassador Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt with concurrent assignment to Lebanon, Sudan and Palestine. The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Cynthia M. Morrison, received the "Champion for Migrant Womens' Decent Work Award" on behalf of the President. The award was presented by H.E. Rev. Dr. A.K. Ocansey and the world renowned Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, UK.
The other award recipient, H.E. Ambassador Hammond, was nominated by "This is Lebanon" -a Canadian based NGO- a human rights partner of the Nekotech Center, who cited Ambassador Hammond as the best Diplomat they had ever experienced in the Covid19 crisis. H.E. was presented with the "Distinguished Diplomatic Service Award", with a citation and a "Royal Rod of Moses".
The Ambassador, who had named his Lebanon rescue mission: "Let My People Go!" was in total shock when the "Royal Rod of Moses" was presented to him with a charge to go to "Egypt" to set the women free from the bondage of kafala! This released highly emotional screams from the returnees, who had been appealing to get help to bring home the remaining thousands yet to be rescued from Lebanon. This set the auditorium ablaze with drumming, dancing, uncontrollable cheers and tears of joy, especially from some forty of the two thousand, two hundred and sixty-two women rescued from Lebanon.
The award was presented by H.E. Lillian Addo - Country Head of UNYA-GH and Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey - founder of UNYA-GH.
"The UNYA-GH, with membership of over 10,000 youth, with a network of 275 MPs, 132 shadow ministers, Deputy Ministers and 15 clerks- in every constituency in Ghana, are divinely positioned to take on this task to petition the Government in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on behalf of the 2,262 youth returnees from Lebanon- some of whom participated in the colourful UN75 flag celebrations, " said H.E. Rev. Dr. A. K. Ocansey
Other highlights of the day, with MC Evangelist Patrick Safo -UNYA-GH Head of Operations, included a poem on peace, a rousing speech by the UNYA-GH Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Robert Owusu and a live presentation of the "Nekotech Ten Adinkra Keys to Decent Work" organised under the leadership of Mr. Dainton Haase, Chief Operating Officer of the Nekotech Center.
Millions of migrant women domestic workers from Africa and Asia end up in the globally criticised slave-like migrant work system, kafala. While some of these women succeed, a rapidly increasing number suffer silently behind closed doors of constant abuse. Some are raped or sexually harassed, many work long hours with little or no pay, no day off and seized passports. Now with Covid19 and the explosion, many are stranded, suffering, sick, suicidal and some like the late Faustina Tay, have been found mysteriously dead in Lebanon.
With Asian countries pushing back on the deadly Kafala jobs, Africa has speedily become the most popular location for kafala agents. Following the UN75 celebrations and presentation of the "Deadly Work or Decent Work? book, the UNYA-GH and Nekotech Center jointly petitioned the Ghana Government through Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, to undertake these seven action points for a shift from deadly work to decent work for migrant women workers:
1. URGENTLY FACILITATE THE INITIATION OF A MULTILATERAL MIGRATION PROCESS PLATFORM BETWEEN ECOWAS AND THE MIDDLE-EAST FOR A MUTUALLY ACCEPTABLE LABOUR MIGRATION FRAMEWORK AS PROPOSED IN THE BOOK: "DEADLY WORK OR DECENT WORK?"
2. GHANA IS HUMBLY REQUESTED TO REJECT BILATERAL LABOUR AGREEMENTS FOR KAFALA JOBS.
3. RATIFY UN ILO CONVENTIONS 189 (FOR DECENT WORK FOR DOMESTIC WORKERS) AND 190 - (AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE).
4. PERSECUTE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS AND SMUGGLERS.
5. PROVIDE DECENT LOCAL WORK OR TRAINING ON ENTREPRENEURSHIP TO ENGAGE YOUTH IN GAINFUL NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT TO REDUCE THE PUSH FACTOR OF GOING OVERSEAS.
6. SIGN BILATERAL LABOUR AGREEMENTS WITH NON KAFALA NATIONS AND LIFT BAN ON LEGAL LABOUR MIGRATION, STRONGLY REGULATING LICENSED AGENCIES WITH A REQUIRED DECENT WORK ROADMAP CERTIFICATION PROGRAM FOR ALL AGENCIES.
7. PETITION THE LEBANESE GOVERNMENT TO HAVE THEIR CITIZENS PAY BACK ALL SALARIES OWED TO THE GHANAIAN RETURNEES.
The UNYA-GH is a not-for-profit membership-based organization founded by Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey with Chief Patron, Archbishop Daniel Antwi Boasiako, Founder of the Power of Faith International Ministries, USA. H.E. Lillian Addo, serves as Country Head, UNYA-GH.
The multiple award winning Nekotech Center is a nonprofit NGO founded in 1998 by the late US Mega star, Mr. Isaac Hayes and the international best selling author, Engineer and Minister of God, H.E. Rev. Dr. Ocansey. With assistance from US celebrity, Mr. Denzel Washington, the center's building was opened in July 2000 with H.E. Kofi Annan, then UN Secretary General, as Guest of Honor. Dr. Ocansey is also a member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee representing the Diaspora African Forum. The center is respected for its Migration Consultancy services and trainings for African Governments.
The #enddeadlywork Coalition is made up of over 25,000 high level God fearing human rights activists globally, headed by USA renowned activist Mr. Joel Segal. #Enddeadlywork works in partnership with several media houses and other stakeholders in Africa and the world to be a voice for the voiceless and vulnerable of Africa.
The "Deadly Work or Decent Work?" book is a compelling, eye opening, shocking must read! Order your copy here now: https://amzn.to/30jM8Hm.
For more info contact: Ms. Rose Oman on info@nekotechcenter.org.
Ms. Rose Oman
Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy
+1 718-770-7916
TEN ADINKRA KEYS TO MAKING THE SHIFT: DEADLY WORK TO DECENT WORK