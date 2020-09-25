UNYA-GHANA AND NEKOTECH LAUNCH PETITION TO GHANA GOVERNMENT TO #ENDDEADLYWORK IN THE MIDDLE EAST FOR MIGRANT WOMEN
UNYA-GHANA PETITIONS GHANA TO PROTECT MIGRANT WOMEN DOMESTIC WORKERS FROM VIOLENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST
UNYA-GH URGES AFRICAN LEADERS TO SHUN SLAVE-LIKE KAFALA IN THE MIDDLE EAST FOR MIGRANT WOMEN DOMESTIC WORKERS BY RATIFYING AND IMPLEMENTING UN ILO C189 AND 190
I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for Covid19”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
— H.E. Antonio Guterres, UN Sec. General
September 25, 2020
For more info contact
Mr. Dainton Haase
Deputy Executive Director
Nekotech Center for Labour
Migration Diplomacy
The United Nations Youth Association of Ghana (UNYA-GH) in partnership with the US based Diasporan #ENDDEADLYWORK Coalition (DEC), launched the "#Enddeadlywork in the Middle East" Petition to the Government of Ghana on September 21, 2020 as part of the UN75 Peace Day 2020 activities.
The UNYA-GH/DEC petition to the Government of Ghana was launched to mitigate the many highly disturbing reports from African migrant women domestic workers employed in the globally critised Middle-Eastern slave-like employment system, Kafala.
"The plight of these workers has been exacerbated by Covid19, and for those in Lebanon, the explosions have deepened their crisis-many women are stranded, sick, suffering and in some cases, suicidal," said the renowned H.E. Rev. Dr. A.K. Ocansey, UNYA-GH Chairperson and an international best selling authour of: "Deadly Work or Decent Work?"
Though Ghana, Nigeria and the Gambia have rescued many of their migrant women, there are more women who still need to be rescued and be brought home as they face severe conditions in cramped detention centers or sexual harassment on the streets, facing homelessness.
The United Nations first established the UN Peace Day in 1981 by the UN General Assembly (A/RES/36/67) to strengthen and promote universal peace among all nations and peoples worldwide. In 2001, the General Assembly (A/RES/55/282) unanimously voted for the UN Peace Day to be honoured annually by all nations on September 21 as a day of non-violence and ceasefire, with awareness and educational events on peace.
In Ghana, September 21 holds an additional significance: it is the birthdate of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana. He was respected as a man devoted to the cause of humanity, one who stood not only for his own people, but one who fought for peace and against social injustices everywhere, by being "his brother’s keeper".
When he fought for the independence of Ghana, he asked Ghanaians to fight for the total liberation of all Africans, helping nations like Nigeria gain independence. When he fought for the unity of Ghana, he also fought for the unity of the continent of Africa, calling for a United States of Africa, and becoming a founding member of the OAU (Organisation of African Unity).
In line with the UN75 Peace Day theme of "Shaping Peace Together" and in the spirit of "being our brother's keeper", the UNYA-GH and DEC are petitioning the Ghana Government and all African Leaders to protect migrant women domestic workers from abuse. In the short term, by urgently rescuing them and bringing them back to their home countries and by:
1. Immediately abolishing signing Kafala Bilateral Labour Agreements, to protect migrant domestic workers from violence and sexual harrassment in their workplaces overseas.
2. Ratifying and implementing UN ILO Conventions 189 and 190.
‘Today, as we at UNYA-Gh recognise Dr. Nkrumah and his immense contributions towards Peace, and on this UN75 Peace Day 2020, we petition the Ghana Government and all African leaders to shape peace together with us in the world of work for migrant women domestic workers, " said H.E. Lillian Sally Addo, Country Head of UNYA-GH.
Through the UNYA 275 MPs in each of Ghana's Districts and Shadow Ministers - supported by UNYA Peace Ambassadors, Goodwill Ambassadors - including Ghanaian Football star, Mr. Asamoah Djan and UNYA Women - the UNYA-GH is uniquely positioned with DEC to lead this petition in Ghana as a model for all African youth to emulate.
"We want slavery to end for good in the world of work for our youth, under our watch", said Rt. Hon. Robert Owusu, UNYA-GH Speaker of the House.
UNYA-GH expressed gratitude to the Ghana Government for the recent Legislative instrument 2408, Labour Regulations 2020, which establishes a governance framework for the regulation and protection of domestic work in Ghana.
UNYA-GH is requesting that the same concern be extended to migrant domestic workers in the Middle-East.
"God in His Sovereign Wisdom has positioned the UNYA-GH and DEC, to take on this divine assignment of joining hands with our Government at such a time as this, to wipe away the tears of many Ghanaian and African migrant women during this difficult pandemic," said UNYA-GH Chaplain, Evangelist Patrick Sarfo. "This is a task we are fully committed to," he concluded.
UNYA GHANA is a youth led non profit organization that models the UN Agenda. UNAs and UNYAs in thier various countries must work with government especially, Foreign Affairs Ministries. In 2011, UNYA GHANA was registered and launched at Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Center. In 2012, it was officially adopted as the Youth Wing of UNA GHANA.
UNYA-GH currently has over 5000 members and has a very strong presence in all sixteen regions of Ghana.
The organization has established several initiatives that model the UN agenda on peace and security, SDGs and most importantly, the promotion of UN security council resolution 2250, which calls for youth participation in the national decision making process.
Diasporan #ENDDEADLYWORK Coalition is a US based global grassroots campaign, an initiative of the Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy with over 50,000 members of renowned world peace advocates, including former Presidents, universities, mega churches, world renowned institutions and Labour migration stakeholders across all racial and faith based lines, fighting together to ensure Kafala and all forms of forced labour is ended for Africans, especially migrant African women.
For more information contact: Ms Rose Oman +1718-770-7916 or email info@nekotechcenter.org
Ms. Rose Oman
Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy
+1 718-770-7916
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
#ENDDEADLYWORK #Bringoursisters