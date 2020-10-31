HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 31 – NOV. 6, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Oct 30, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 43 and 46, Mamalahoa Highway and Kapapala Ranch Road, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 6, Lama Street and Liilii Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KAU

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 20 and 22, S Glenwood Road and Kahaualea Road, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

3) HILO (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 2.6, Shipman Street and Wailuku Drive, on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, through Monday morning, Nov. 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Wailuku River Bridge repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

4) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 7, Halaulani Place and Kaapoko Homestead Road, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

5) HAMAKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and upgrading of Paauilo bridge structure. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

6) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 41.5 and 43, between Airport Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 59 and 62, between Alaneo Street and Kahinu Place, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 94 and 97, Makako Bay Drive and Honokohau Street, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for concrete barrier work with State Parks. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 31, Lalamilo Farm Rd and Puukala Road, on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of striping and rumble strips. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

2) NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 27, Akana Place and Akoni Pule Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).