Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® Announces Collaboration with COVID-19 Screening Services

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® is a verified vendor.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, US, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® is a verified vendor in data analysis reviews, integrated supply capabilities and best practices/innovations, and collaborative healthy habits with a goal to flatten the curve. The seasonal flu is upcoming, and screening individuals symptoms for identification is available in determining if the situation is COVID or not COVID. People at highest risk for severe diseases include seniors and those with conditions such as hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes. As COVID cases continue, we must continue to wear masks and face coverings; keep people safe and healthy by separating 6 ft apart; wash hands for at least 20 seconds, and test, which all reduce the spread of COVID-19 in health care setting and the general community.

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® is a certified WOSB. Mission Statement: Our mission is to provide review of data needed during COVID-19, focus on additional safety, analysis, innovation/best practices, screening, and collaborative healthy habits with a goal to flatten the curve.

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's founder and CEO, Alicia Carroll, is a 2001 graduate in data analysis, integrated supply capabilities, market research and previously supported DoD. You can also apply for certified private funds by visiting RGK https://www.2fundsforngos.org developments and environmental.

Contact: 888-214-1033
Tech Innovation Global Incorporated®, certified WOSB/MBE
Email: contact@techinnovationglobal-info.com
https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com
https://www.techinnovationglobalincgov.com
Alicia Carroll
Tech Innovation Global Inc.
+1 888-214-1033
contact@techinnovationglobal-info.com

