Etalon Day Spa Opens In Penn Quarter

Front of Etalon Day Spa

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETALON DAY SPA announces their grand opening located at 707 D Street, NW. Owner Sergey Markov and Sara Liao have been treating clients at local luxury spas for years, now they will be bringing the highest quality of massage services to the Penn Quarter neighborhood. “We are very pleased to be moving into our new space, which we are positive will be something our clients will feel comfortable and relaxed in, as we deliver the best service we possibly can,” says Markov

ETALON from French Étalon –the word is used as a “perfect example”. Markov explains, “We wanted to create a name that reflects the products and services we offer. The mission of ETALON DAY SPA is to provide the best possible experience for our guests, to help them become healthy, productive, and live better. For us, it’s a journey to build a legacy and reputation of being the best, delivering the best, and creating an Etalon culture that we are proud of each and every day. “

Whether seeking pain-relief or pampering, ETALON has a therapeutic service for everyone. Choose from a list of specialized bodywork including Deep Tissue and Soft Cupping therapies. Swedish, Prenatal, Sports, Reflexology, and Aromatherapy massage. Melt tension away with a Hot Stone or Himalayan Salt Stone treatment. “Our staff has a wide background of expertise that makes each session feel customized,” says Liao.

ETALON follows strict COVID-19 safety procedures, please see the website for full COVID-19 Policies, Guidelines, and Safety Measures

ETALON is open 7 days a week, Monday – Friday from 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm.

ETALON 707 D STREET NW; (202) 883-8000; See website for more information https://etalondayspa.com/