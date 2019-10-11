AAI, AFI & ADC Present Emel Mathlouthi Everywhere We Looked Was Burning – Fall Tour 2019

Performing at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arab American Institute (AAI), Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI) and Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is excited to host Emel Mathlouthi, one of the most remarkable voices of today, in concert at the Lincoln Theatre, Thursday, October 17, 2019. Emel is a Tunisian musician and performer whose songs focus on peace and justice; her work was banned in her home country from 2008 to 2011. Emel Mathlouthi tickets. Doors open at 7pm, Show starts at 8pm. The Lincoln Theatre is located at 1215 U Street, NW, Washington DC 20009.

Witness the stunning artistry that led NPR to call Emel Mathlouthi "the 21st Century's Catalyst for Change" as part of her "Everywhere We Looked Was Burning" tour. During the 2011 revolution, her song “Kelmti Horra” (My Word is Free) became a rallying cry for protesters across the region, especially after she was filmed singing it on the streets of Tunis. At the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony, when the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet was given the award, Mathlouthi's performance electrified the world. Her second album, Ensen (Human), recorded in seven countries; the first single from the album, "Ensen Dhaif" (Human, Helpless Human) was named as "best new track" by Pitchfork in February 2016.

Emel has performed in over 40 countries and at some of the most prominent music festivals in the Arab world, Europe, and North America. In coverage of her ongoing fall tour, the New York Times said, "she counts Joan Baez, Björk, Sinead O’Connor and the Lebanese songwriter Marcel Khalife among her influences. Her third album, “Everywhere We Looked Was Burning,” is her first with lyrics primarily in English; its somberly dramatic songs back her clear, dauntless voice with electronics, orchestral arrangements and sounds from nature." now is your chance to hear her at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.