Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,480 in the last 365 days.

Hwy traffic delays possible near Rochester airport during presidential visit (Oct. 30, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists in the Rochester area may encounter traffic delays and temporary stoppages on Hwy 63 and 30 during the presidential visit Friday afternoon and evening, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The rally at Rochester International Airport could affect traffic on state highways 63 and 30. Electronic message boards will be used on Rochester area highways to provide motorists with information about any traffic delays and stoppages.

Motorists should plan ahead for traffic impacts and find alternate times of travel or routes to avoid delays.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

###

You just read:

Hwy traffic delays possible near Rochester airport during presidential visit (Oct. 30, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.