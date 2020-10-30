Hwy traffic delays possible near Rochester airport during presidential visit (Oct. 30, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists in the Rochester area may encounter traffic delays and temporary stoppages on Hwy 63 and 30 during the presidential visit Friday afternoon and evening, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The rally at Rochester International Airport could affect traffic on state highways 63 and 30. Electronic message boards will be used on Rochester area highways to provide motorists with information about any traffic delays and stoppages.

Motorists should plan ahead for traffic impacts and find alternate times of travel or routes to avoid delays.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

###