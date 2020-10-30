Royalton Barracks / Simple Assault
CASE#: 20B203527
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020 / 1559 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Ln, Chelsea
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Lacy Gill
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
VICTIM: Kayla Willey
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 29th, 2020 at approximately 1559 hours, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a call about an assault that had occurred at a residence on Hillside Ln in Chelsea. Investigation revealed that Lacy Gill assaulted Kayla Willey outside of Willey's residence. Gill was arrested and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Department for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on November 18th, 2020 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2020 / 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
