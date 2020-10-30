Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Knapp                         

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020 / 1559 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Ln, Chelsea

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Lacy Gill                              

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Kayla Willey

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 29th, 2020 at approximately 1559 hours, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a call about an assault that had occurred at a residence on Hillside Ln in Chelsea. Investigation revealed that Lacy Gill assaulted Kayla Willey outside of Willey's residence. Gill was arrested and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Department for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on November 18th, 2020 at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2020 / 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

