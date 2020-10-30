Royalton Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B203527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Knapp

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/29/2020 / 1559 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Ln, Chelsea

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Lacy Gill

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

VICTIM: Kayla Willey

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 29th, 2020 at approximately 1559 hours, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a call about an assault that had occurred at a residence on Hillside Ln in Chelsea. Investigation revealed that Lacy Gill assaulted Kayla Willey outside of Willey's residence. Gill was arrested and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Department for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on November 18th, 2020 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2020 / 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

