Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,441 in the last 365 days.

The Band of the Hawk drops new visuals for their electric track B.I.B.L.E

The Band of the Hawk as Malcolm X

Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth

The BOHUP Crew in front of Houston graffiti

Hawks reppin H Town

The #BOHUP Crew drop their 2nd major distributed single, B.I.B.L.E. with a vivid video to match. Watch now and stream everywhere.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off a new distribution deal with Hood & Associates and Ingrooves Music Group, The Band of the Hawk release vivid visuals for their song, B.I.B.L.E.
Originally released on their last project “Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth”, B.I.B.L.E is the Drum n’ Bass inspired title track featuring P.Ey3, Yeaux Majesty and Noah Archangel. The bars are politically fierce and the bass is slappin’. The video contains clips from different dance crews from overseas in London and Paris. Then add the colorful overlays of the Hawks spittin to complete the abstract imagery. A new representation of The Band of the Hawk are outside of the classic boom bap they usually release.
Watch B.I.B.L.E. below, on Bandofthehawk.com or on their new BOHUP App available on iOS and Android.
https://youtu.be/lHoa3oZIqNM

Follow the Hawks on Social Media:
Website: http://www.BandoftheHawk.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bandofthehawktv
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/bandofthehawk_
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bandofthehawk_
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/BandoftheHawkTV
Soundcloud: http://www.soundcloud.com/noah-archangel
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7kvO0gXOUxmL9Ff2q2L3AU
Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-band-of-the-hawk/610560468

The Band of the Hawk
The Band of the Hawk Underground Pyramid Crew
bohup@bandofthehawk.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

B.I.B.L.E. - The Band of the Hawk

You just read:

The Band of the Hawk drops new visuals for their electric track B.I.B.L.E

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.