The Band of the Hawk drops new visuals for their electric track B.I.B.L.E

The #BOHUP Crew drop their 2nd major distributed single, B.I.B.L.E. with a vivid video to match. Watch now and stream everywhere.

Fresh off a new distribution deal with Hood & Associates and Ingrooves Music Group, The Band of the Hawk release vivid visuals for their song, B.I.B.L.E.Originally released on their last project "Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth", B.I.B.L.E is the Drum n' Bass inspired title track featuring P.Ey3, Yeaux Majesty and Noah Archangel. The bars are politically fierce and the bass is slappin'. The video contains clips from different dance crews from overseas in London and Paris. Then add the colorful overlays of the Hawks spittin to complete the abstract imagery. A new representation of The Band of the Hawk are outside of the classic boom bap they usually release.

