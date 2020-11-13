Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 has been nothing short of drama with COVID, an electrifying election and the passing of some great heroes. A Hero that hit the hardest was Kobe Bryant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Band of the Hawk ‘Ball Like Kobe’ in tribute to fallen legend Kobe Bryant
2020 has been nothing short of surprising with Covid, an electrifying election and the passing of some great heroes. One Hero that hit the hardest was basketball legend Kobe Bryant. In their new song The Band of the Hawk rap that they “ball like Lebron but got heart like I’m Kobe”, signifying their style is classic like the fallen hero but they are still in the game like King James. The music is jazzy with a magical ambience that resonates with the listener. Gritty drums and pounding bass give the Hawks a backdrop to lay down vivid verses that mention everything from Nike shoes to Tracee Ellis Ross’ side boob. Produced by crew leader Noah Archangel and featuring verses from Yeaux Majesty, DJ Mastermind and Whoa Vada, ‘Ball Like Kobe’ is the boom bap basketball track of 2020. Download it directly from the artists on their website, or stream on your favorite platform today.

