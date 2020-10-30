Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,441 in the last 365 days.

Murray: Carney Failed In Dealing With Pandemic

Above Average Deaths And Record Unemployment Due To His Policies

John Carney admits that he acted based upon fear in dealing with the pandemic and look at the result." “Our death toll is above the national average with 689 deaths through his bungling. ”
— Julianne Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray said that John Carney had failed with his policies in dealing with pandemic.

The American Legislative Exchange Council has recently issued a report on state governments handing the pandemic. Under John Carney’s leadership, Delaware was ranked 46th in the nation in handling CARES money that is essential to small businesses and individuals. This mishandling of the CARES money comes at a time when nearly 30% of all Delaware small businesses have either temporarily or permanently closed due to Carney’s failed COVID policies.

The Council also stated, “the Governor has overseen the 14th largest increase in state unemployment as well as above average cases and death rates per million residents.” This was a shattering indictment of Carney’s handling of COVID – 19. Carney, himself admitted in the University of Delaware debate this month “most of the decisions early on were based on public health guidance and fear frankly, we didn’t know exactly what to do, as we shut down businesses, issued stay at home orders”

“John Carney admits that he acted based upon fear in dealing with the pandemic and look at the result,” said Julianne Murray. “Our death toll is above the national average with 689 deaths through his bungling.

“His fear in dealing with COVID – 19 has devastated the Delaware economy,” continued Murray. “Longtime family businesses are shut down. Unemployed workers are not getting their unemployment benefits in a timely fashion through his Department of Labor.

“As Delawareans are suffering economically, we rank 46th in handling vital CARES money,” continued Murray. “Think of it, we are in the midst of John Carney’s economic disaster and he dawdles with CARES money. All of this is criminal.

“John Carney has failed in dealing with the pandemic with the results being above average deaths and economic havoc,” concluded Murray. He must be held accountable.”

David Johnson
Strategic Vision PR Group
+1 404-380-1079
email us here

You just read:

Murray: Carney Failed In Dealing With Pandemic

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.