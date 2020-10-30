Important Notice: Short-Term Rental Unit Marketplaces

Public Chapter 787 (2020), effective January 1, 2021, requires short-term rental unit marketplaces to collect and remit local occupancy taxes for short-term rental units rented through a marketplace. The short-term rental unit marketplaces must register with the department and remit the local occupancy taxes. Read more in important notice #20-20.
