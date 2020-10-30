2x Breast Cancer Survivor Retired Military Veteran Surprise of her Life Delivering 30-day Chemotherapy Care Packages
Tanja with the Hematology/Oncology Team at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital as they rolled out the red carpet. They made me feel like a celebrity.
Tanja shares with Gloria Benton, RN Head Nurse in the Hematology/Oncology Clinic why she made the 30-day Chemotherapy Care Packages, "I made the packages to give the ladies something to do during their 3-4 hour chemo treatment"
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Breast Cancer Beetle Bug Car delivers 30-Day Chemotherapy Care packages to Military HospitalLEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanja had several delivers to make on October 23, 2020, and wanted to make sure she got them all delivered before the hospitals closed. Fort Belvoir Community Hospital was 2nd to last stop on her route. Fort Belvoir Community Hospital holds a special place in her heart, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer the 2nd time in 2010 her breast cancer reconstruction surgery was at this hospital. Tanja was one of the 1st patients at the hospital in October 2011 and can remember the great care she received. As she was pulling up at the delivery point, she said, “I'm going to drop off these 30-day chemotherapy care packages and keep it moving.” But no, the hospital had other plans. When Tanja drove up in the breast cancer beetle bug car, there were cones with the non-profit name attached. Then suddenly radiology and oncology medical staff, the red cross, hospital photographer, public affairs, and the hospital commander and others came out to thank her for the donations. Tanja was in the limelight with staff thanking her for the chemotherapy care packages. She said, “I was in total shock, I felt like a celebrity on the red carpet, they treated me like a gem.”
Tanja is a 2x breast cancer survivor and retired military veteran. She is the founder of The Breast Cancer Move Foundation, a non-profit organization, TEDx speaker, and organizer. For Tanja this is here way of giving back to her community. She’s the author of What to Expect When you Weren’t Expecting Breast Cancer, that encompass her raw, vulnerable pictures of the day-to-day struggle she took to take back her life. She knows 1st hand how it feels to hear the words, “You have breast cancer” it changed my whole mental mindset. That is why Tanja started the Breast Cancer Move Foundation (BCMF) 501(c)(3) a non-profit organization. I don't want another woman to feel they have received a death sentence and to be alone during this journey. The organizations mission is to support women, so they don’t have to live in fear, shame, or secret due to a breast cancer diagnosis. For Tanja it all about CAREate, which stands for Communicate, Advocate, Resonate, Educate, you will often hear Tanja say, “early detection saves lives, it saved my life twice.”
Tanja was first diagnosed in 2005 with DCIS (Ductal Carcinoma in Situ) and HER2+ breast cancer in both breast. Ironically, 14 months prior to her 2005 diagnosis, she had a baseline mammogram which was negative for breast cancer. In that short period of time it had spread throughout both breast and there is no family history of it in her family. At the time the standard of care was a bi-lateral mastectomy, lymph node, skin sparing for reconstruction surgery, with no chemotherapy or radiation.
For a number of years, Tanja didn’t see herself as a breast cancer survivor, “I could hide my breast cancer diagnosis because I didn’t go through chemotherapy or radiation.” In 2010, she found a lump on her left breast, “all I can remember saying to the doctor was it’s not supposed to be there.” This time it was invasive HER2+, with estrogen and progesterone positive receptors. With the 2nd diagnosis, she had chemotherapy, radiation, and for reconstruction she decided on a TRAM flap to reconstruct her left breast. She could no longer hide her diagnosis; she decides to lean into this disease with both feet.
Tanja is a transformational speaker, conflict coach, and breast cancer advocate. She delivered a vulnerable TEDx Talk, “From Tragedy to Triumph” laying it on the line of her journey with breast cancer. Tanja helps women to take control of their lives through mental mindset transformation, empowerment, and conflict resolution skills.
For more information about The Breast Cancer Move Foundation or to book Tanja for a speaking opportunity please visit
www.breastcancerbugsme.com
www.tanjathompson.com
Facebook: Tanja Thompson
Tanja Thompson
Breast Cancer & Transformational Resolution
+1 301-437-9491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn