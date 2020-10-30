Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on Riggs Park Place, Bringing 170 New Homes to Ward 4

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd, along with Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), broke ground on Riggs Park Place in Ward 4, a long-awaited housing community of townhomes, apartments, and retail located at the intersection of Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue, NE.

“Today is a special day in Ward 4 – we are excited to start construction on Riggs Park Place, a community where DC residents from all walks of life can call home,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re going to keep investing in projects that bring housing, particularly affordable housing, to neighborhoods across all eight wards.”

The first phase of Riggs Park Place will feature 90 new townhomes for sale, five of which will be designated as affordable homeownership opportunities. Phase two will be an 80-unit mixed-use senior apartment community with at least 30 affordable units. The 90 townhomes will be modern, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans close to Fort Totten Metro Station, a café and shopping across Riggs Road, the newly renovated Lamond-Riggs Library, as well as cultural and art experiences at Art Place, an adjacent mixed-use development offering apartments, retail, a new fitness center, a children’s museum, and more.

“I couldn’t be prouder to break ground at this historic development after working for years with the community, developers and other stakeholders,” said Councilmember Todd. “This new community in the Riggs Park/Fort Totten neighborhood is a huge win for our seniors who wish to age in place, our families and individuals alike who are looking for an affordable place to live. It is these economic opportunities and creation of affordable housing that will uplift our communities and help us make an equitable recovery.”

“This project is an example of how the Bowser Administration continues to push ahead on complex, and long-stalled projects because we know that having safe and affordable housing options and neighborhood amenities for our communities is what our residents want,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “We also want to thank this community for their active engagement in this project for many years and for sticking with us to get to today.”

Other financial partners for Riggs Park Place include EYA, JBG Smith and Paramount Development, with its lender, Eagle Bank.

“Riggs Park Place, and our partnership with the city, exemplify EYA’s ability to effectively work with residents, local jurisdictions, and our financial partners to both create value and bring meaningful projects to life,” said Aakash Thakkar, EVP at EYA. “Despite uncertain times, this partnership has shown that there is tremendous demand for high-quality, attainably priced new housing in the region. The public-private nature of the project, its revitalization impact on the neighborhood, and its delivery of missing middle townhomes that address a broad demographic are all core tenets of EYA’s mission. We appreciate the partnership with JBG Smith, Paramount Development, Eagle Bank, the District, and the community that enabled us to move the project forward.”

Bowser Administration’s Commitment to Affordable Housing

Mayor Bowser reaffirmed her commitment to investments in affordable housing with her Fiscal Year 2021 budget, recognizing that both short- and long-term efforts must be ongoing to preserve housing affordability and stability for all District residents. The Mayor’s FY21 budget includes an investment of $100 million in the Housing Production Trust Fund – for the sixth consecutive year – and a $1 million investment in the Housing Preservation Fund.

At the start of her second term, Mayor Bowser set a bold goal to deliver an additional 36,000 units of housing – including at least 12,000 units of affordable housing – by 2025. From January 2019 through July 2020, the District has produced 10,658 units, of which 1,692 are affordable. You can track the District’s progress toward #36000by2025 at open.dc.gov/36000by2025.