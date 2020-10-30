Juvenile Clean Slate Drive from October 27 to November 27

Persons in Sedgwick County with juvenile records they want to clear can get free help through a project co-sponsored by Kansas Legal Services and Koch Industries.

Between October 27 and November 27, eligible persons who apply for services can get their juvenile records legally expunged. Persons with adult criminal records to be cleared may ask about options for themselves.

Screening to determine eligibility for the expungement is free -- persons should apply through Kansas Legal Services, online or by calling 800-723-6953. This service is available for Sedgwick County residents only.

Persons are eligible to have their records expunged if:

They have a juvenile adjudication

Have paid off all fines and costs of the case

Are 23, or 2 years have passed since discharge

No charges are pending against them

Excluded crimes that cannot be cleared include:

Murder

Manslaughter

Rape

Indecent liberties

Criminal sodomy

Indecent solicitation

Sexual exploitation

Aggravated incest

Endangering a child

Abuse of a child

Apply through Kansas Legal Services, online or by calling 800-723-6953. November 27 is the deadline!