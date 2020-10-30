IRS extends Economic Impact Payment deadline to Nov. 21 to help non-filers

The IRS urges people who don't typically file a tax return – and haven't received an Economic Impact Payment – to register as quickly as possible using the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool on IRS.gov.

The tool will not be available after November 21.

"We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The Non-Filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans."

The IRS has designated Tuesday, November 10, National EIP Registration Day.

This is part of the agency’s final push to encourage everyone who doesn't normally file a tax return to register to receive an Economic Impact Payment.

This special event will feature support from IRS partner groups including those that work with low-income and underserved communities. These groups will help spread the word about the new November 21 deadline and, in some cases, provide special support for people who still need to register for the payments.

The IRS has already sent nearly 9 million letters to people who may be eligible for the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments but don't normally file a tax return. The letters along with the special November 10 event urge people to use the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool, available only on IRS.gov.

While most eligible U.S. taxpayers have automatically received their Economic Impact Payment, others who don't have a filing obligation should use the Non-Filers tool to register with the IRS to get their money.

Typically, this includes people who receive little or no income.

Who should use the Non-Filers tool

The tool is designed for people with incomes below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else.

This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.

People can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool beginning two weeks after they register.

The IRS urges everyone to share this information to help the agency reach as many people before the November 21 deadline.