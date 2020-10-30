Hwy 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls to open Nov. 2 (Oct. 30, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Highway 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls concrete resurfacing project is nearing completion and the road is scheduled to open in the early afternoon of Mon., Nov. 2, weather permitting. Travelers may see intermittent lane closures during the next few weeks while crews complete off-road grading and cleanup tasks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation thanks the impacted communities and traveling public for their patience and understanding during the comprehensive seven-month project. The Highway 23 resurfacing project included:

17.5 miles of concrete resurfacing with asphalt paved shoulders

New signal system, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings at Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 212

Realignment of Lyon County Road 9 in Cottonwood

Addition of multiple left-turn lanes and right-turn lane extensions

Box culvert upgrades and installations

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, wider paved shoulders, improved drainage, better traffic flow and enhanced safety, and upgraded sidewalks and pedestrian crossings to make them more available to everyone. The project cost $37.1 million and the contractor was Duininck, Inc., of Prinsburg, Minn.

For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23cottonwoodtogranite

