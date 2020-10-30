Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,469 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls to open Nov. 2 (Oct. 30, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Highway 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls concrete resurfacing project is nearing completion and the road is scheduled to open in the early afternoon of Mon., Nov. 2, weather permitting. Travelers may see intermittent lane closures during the next few weeks while crews complete off-road grading and cleanup tasks.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation thanks the impacted communities and traveling public for their patience and understanding during the comprehensive seven-month project. The Highway 23 resurfacing project included:

  • 17.5 miles of concrete resurfacing with asphalt paved shoulders
  • New signal system, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings at Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 212
  • Realignment of Lyon County Road 9 in Cottonwood
  • Addition of multiple left-turn lanes and right-turn lane extensions
  • Box culvert upgrades and installations

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, wider paved shoulders, improved drainage, better traffic flow and enhanced safety, and upgraded sidewalks and pedestrian crossings to make them more available to everyone. The project cost $37.1 million and the contractor was Duininck, Inc., of Prinsburg, Minn.

For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23cottonwoodtogranite

For additional updates follow us on Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

You just read:

Hwy 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls to open Nov. 2 (Oct. 30, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.