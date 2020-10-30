Hwy 60 Windom Corridor Study virtual open house set for Nov. 9 (Oct. 30, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. –MnDOT and the City of Windom will host an online presentation and virtual open house for the public to receive updates and provide input as part of the Hwy 60 Windom Corridor Study. The presentation will take place Monday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. The virtual open house can be accessed any time from Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 23. To access the presentation and open house, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60windomstudy/publicengagement.html.

During the presentation, attendees will hear an update on corridor study progress, review draft design concepts, ask questions and provide input. The virtual open house will also allow for opportunities to provide feedback, including a comment box, survey, and interactive map. Public review of the draft design concepts will help inform the final study recommendations and ultimately the future of this critically important corridor.

MnDOT, in partnership with the City of Windom, is conducting a transportation study which will shape future reconstruction and create a long-term vision for the Hwy 60 corridor through Windom, including portions of Hwy 71 and Hwy 62 (see project area map). The study will identify design concepts for the corridor which will be further detailed in the future, as funding is secured.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at adarequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

###