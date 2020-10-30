Route 158 Drilling Next Week in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 158 Wilmington Township and New Wilmington Borough, Lawrence County, will occur Monday through Friday, November 2-6 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Route 158 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Route 18 and Route 208. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct the drilling work.

Trucks will be detoured via Route 18.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #