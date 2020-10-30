TPW Commission Meeting, Annual Public Hearing to be Held Online Nov. 9-10

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— Due to ongoing public health concerns across the state, the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission’s Meeting and Annual Public Hearing will be streamed virtually on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) website Nov. 9 and 10.

The Annual Public Hearing begins at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 and the commission will be able to receive public comments over the telephone about any issue under their regulatory powers and duties.

Anyone wishing to make a comment during the Annual Public Hearing must register online before noon CDT on Friday, Nov. 6. Once registered, you will receive information about how to dial in the day of the meeting.

The Monday work session and Tuesday commission meeting can be live streamed starting at 9:30 a.m.

Public comment for action items will be heard on Tuesday. Anyone can read regulations proposals and make comments about them online before the meeting on the TPWD website public comment page. Those wishing to address the Commission about issues in Tuesday’s agenda must submit a registration form no later than noon CDT Friday, Nov. 6.

Anyone can listen to the live broadcast of the Monday work session, the Annual Public Hearing and the Tuesday commission meeting either via computer with a reliable internet connection capable of streaming audio, or by phoning in toll-free.

The agenda for the Commission meeting, the latest updates, streaming event access and public testimony instructions can be found on the TPWD website. The toll-free phone number to call for live meeting audio will be provided there the day of the meeting.