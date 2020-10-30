Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual Food & Beverage Litigation Conference
The 2020 Food & Beverage Litigation Conference will focus on hospitality, liquor, and food liability litigation.
As in years past we will bring together a variety of unique perspectives and timely updates on hospitality, liquor, and food liability litigation. ”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAYNE, PA—October 30, 2020—Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting its eighth annual Food & Beverage Litigation Conference: A Look at Hospitality, Liquor, and Food Liability Conference on November 5, 2020. The virtual conference features leading attorneys and industry professionals for noteworthy panels and key discussions focused on food and beverage litigation.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO
“To keep everyone safe we are excited to offer this year’s Food & Beverage Litigation Conference virtually. As in years past we will bring together a variety of unique perspectives and timely updates on hospitality, liquor, and food liability litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “The 2020 conference features a top-notch agenda with panels led by prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals.”
This Conference features the following highly qualified and regarded Chairs:
• Craig J. Compoli, Jr., Esq., O’Toole Scrivo, Cedar Grove, NJ
• Stephen M. Mahieu, Chief Counsel, Litigation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Chicago, IL
• Gabriel S. Slominski, Esq., Assistant Vice President, Surplus & Specialty Lines, Crum & Forster, Chicago, IL
The conference chairs and speakers discuss food and beverage trends, litigation, class actions, IP, ethics, and more!.
A featured panel includes In-House Council perspectives from:
• Stephen M. Mahieu, Senior Counsel, Litigation, The Kraft Heinz Company, Chicago, IL
• Robert Croft, Director, Corporate Counsel, Litigation, Starbucks, Louisville, KY
• Farzin Firooznia, Vice President and Chief Counsel, North America Litigation, PepsiCo, New York, NY
• Leilani Harbeck, Senior Counsel, Labor and Employment, Conagra Brands, Chicago, IL
• Dale Johnson II, Associate General Counsel – North American Litigation, Molson Coors Beverage, Company, Chicago, IL
• Kevin M. Brennan, Chief Counsel US Litigation, Mondelēz Global LLC, East Hanover, NJ
• Thomas Monroe, Vice President Litigation & Regulatory, Kellogg Company, Galesburg, MI
In addition to providing exclusive opportunities for learning and information sharing, the Food & Beverage Litigation Conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. For more information, registration, and hotel accommodations, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
