Moose rescues

Sheridan -

On Oct. 10 while on patrol, Sheridan Game Warden Ryan Kenneda encountered a cow moose stuck in a fence on state land between Murphy Gulch and Interstate 90. It had unsuccessfully attempted to cross the fence and had three legs entangled. Kenneda removed the wires from its legs and after a short recovery time, it was able to stand and move off on its own. It has since been seen in the area with its calf and appears to have no lasting injuries.

Kenneda assisted with another moose call on Oct. 15 when Game and Fish personnel were alerted by a hunter about a young bull moose off the Taylor Mine Road in the Bighorn National Forest that appeared shot or injured. When personnel responded, they found the moose alert, but wedged between two tree saplings and unable to stand up.

“From what we could tell, as the moose walked between two large saplings, it lost its footing and fell onto its right side,” said Kenneda. “As it fell, its two right legs slid under a fallen tree where there was about eight inches of clearance. All the legs were mobile, but could not get traction to allow the animal to get to its feet.”

Kenneda, Sheridan Wildlife Biologist Tim Thomas, Sheridan Fisheries Supervisor Paul Mavrakis and Fisheries Technician Nathan Jaksha removed the obstructions, checked for injuries and were able to get the animal sternal. When Jaksha checked on the animal two hours later, it had recovered and left the area.

