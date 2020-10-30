Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Threatened and Endangered Species Status Reviews Available

October 26, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – In September, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission completed its biennial review of the state list of threatened and endangered species, with no changes made. The North American river otter was removed from the list earlier in 2020 after meeting its state delisting goals.

The 2020 Status Reviews reflect new information gathered since 2018 on the 21 species in South Dakota listed as state threatened or endangered. GFP invites the public to review the Status Reviews and provide any feedback.

Moving forward with the next review, GFP is providing an opportunity for people to suggest future changes through a form on their website. The nomination form includes information GFP needs to consider new listings or delistings. These nominations will be evaluated by GFP staff and other experts for potential Commission recommendations.

Completed nomination forms must be submitted to StatusReviews@state.sd.us by Dec. 31, 2020. These nominations will be considered and included in the evaluation process for the next review in 2022.

 

