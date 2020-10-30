Copper North Announces Debt Settlement
October 30, 2020, Vancouver, B.C. - Copper North Mining Corp. (TSX.V: COL) (“Copper North”) John Cumming, President and CEO of Copper North announces:
Shares for Debt Settlement
Further to Copper North’s news release of January 8, 2020 the TSX Venture Exchange has approved and Copper North has issued 2,480,780 shares at five cents per share to three former directors to settle outstanding debt totalling $124,039.
About Copper North Mining
Copper North Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the 100%-owned Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project located in the Carmacks copper district in the central Yukon Territory of Canada. The Carmacks district is a 180 km long by 60 km wide belt of intrusion related Cu-Au-Ag deposits including Pembridge Resources' Minto mine, Granite Creek's Stu project, and Copper North's Carmacks project. Learn more about the Copper North and our Carmacks Project at www.coppernorthmining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
John Cumming, LLM
President and CEO
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Copper North Mining Corp.
Telephone: 1 (604) 618-4262
E-mail: info@coppernorthmining.com
Website: www.coppernorthmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copper North Mining
