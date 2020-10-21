Copper North Mining Mails Meeting Materials
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copper North Mining Corp. (TSX.V: COL) (“Copper North”) announced today that it has mailed meeting materials with respect to its previously announced special meeting of shareholders scheduled to take place on November 13, 2020. The meeting was called to, among other things, approve a plan of arrangement with Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (the "Arrangement"). Copper North obtained an interim order for the Arrangement from the British Columbia Supreme Court on October 16, 2020.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we ask that shareholders vote by proxy rather than attend the meeting in person. All shareholders will be permitted to listen to the meeting by using the following conference call information:
Canada Local: 604-692-4079
Canada/US Toll Free: 800-891-1580
Conference Pass Code: 861025
Copper North received an extension from the British Columbia Registrar of Companies for holding its annual general meeting no later than March 12, 2021.
About Copper North Mining
Copper North Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the 100%-owned Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project located in the Carmacks copper district in the central Yukon Territory of Canada. The Carmacks district is a 180 km long by 60 km wide belt of intrusion related Cu-Au-Ag deposits including Pembridge Resources’ Minto mine, Granite Creek’s Stu project, and Copper North’s Carmacks project.
Learn more about the Company and our Carmacks Project at www.coppernorthmining.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Copper North Mining Corp.
John Cumming, President and CEO
Telephone: 1 (604) 618-4262
Email: info@coppernorthmining.com
Website: www.coppernorthmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
