Motor World Completing its Expansion Project

In an effort to continue to grow, one of Central Virginia's premier used car dealerships will complete an expansion project this week.

MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Motor World announced today that its expansion project is slated to be completed by this Saturday, Oct. 31.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Joshua (Adam) Huffines, owner and spokesperson for Motor World. “We started with four cars on a small property, and after four years, we slowly grew and bought out everyone else on the property and expanded to 30-40 cars - Then, just a year later we’re expanding more and have cleared out some land to get space for 120 more cars. We will also have a new sign, new asphalt, and a new building from lights to roof.”

Motor World is Central Virginia's premier used car dealership. The company specializes in aggressively priced vehicles of all makes and models and takes great pride in its vehicles and their cleanliness, quality, and value.

In addition to its expansion project, Motor World is now helping customers find affordable auto financing options in Madison Heights.

"We’ve taken care to ensure that all the vehicles on our lot in Madison Heights are high-quality models ready to go home today, and your financing solutions can help with that,” Huffines stressed, before adding that anyone needing financing can apply for financing today.

Motor World is the only dealership in town that provides a comprehensive AVP 3 month/3,000 mile warranty with every vehicle.

"Our finance center's goal is to help you find the most affordable path towards driving home in your favorite pre-owned vehicle from our used car dealership," Huffines said.

Huffines went on to point out that Motor World, which recently reached its 1,000th customer, offers support from its finance experts and a variety of online financing tools to help customers get started so that they can stress less about diving into the process of securing an auto loan.

“Shopping for and financing your next vehicle doesn’t have to be a chore,” Huffines declared. “Let our finance center team of professionals take the worry and stress out of researching loans and interest rates. You can get started by filling out our finance application tools online, from the comfort of your own home. When you’re ready to take the next steps on your path to a great used vehicle, stop by and visit our showroom for a test drive and crunching numbers with our experts.”

With over 200 five-star reviews in the Lynchburg community, “we know you will appreciate how easy it is to do business with us," Huffines said of his company that was also recently awarded the 2019 Readers' Choice Award for Central VA's Best Used Car Dealership.

Readers Choice is the pre-eminent awards program of its kind in Central Virginia. The publication asks the readers of its print edition - and visitors to newsadvance.com, now at an all-time high with more than 300,000 each month - - to vote for their local favorites in a wide array of categories.

As to an additional reason why other potential customers should consider Motor World, Huffines said, "We also offer a wide variety of financing options to get you approved no matter your credit or financial situation."

For more information, please visit https://www.motorworldva.com/used-inventory/index.htm.

About Motor World

When you come to us in Madison Heights to see our selection of used models up close, you'll notice how our team is ready to cater our attention to your individual needs. The used pre-owned models that we carry are high-value and priced affordably so you can make the most of your finances. We have a reputation for providing Lynchburg drivers with quality care, and we want you to be our next success story.

