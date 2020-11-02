PCH Technologies Expands Cybersecurity Practice with AI
PCH Technologies, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity service provider, announced a strategic partnership with SKOUT Cybersecurity to better secure clients.
This partnership with SKOUT allows our clients to have access to enterprise-level cybersecurity including Artificial Intelligence based threat detection backed by a 24×7 Security Operations Center.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH Technologies, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity service provider, announced a strategic partnership with SKOUT Cybersecurity to better secure clients and grow its cybersecurity practice. SKOUT is a globally recognized cybersecurity company that partners with select IT managed service providers to deliver their services.
— Timothy Guim, President & CEO of PCH Technologies
PCH Technologies has been delivering IT services for over 23 years and has helped hundreds of businesses optimize and support their IT operations. The cybersecurity practice is not new, but the new partnership with SKOUT allows for an expansion of cloud-native threat detection tools that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The partnership is focused on three areas of cybersecurity: ransomware, business email compromise, and compliance.
“PCH Technologies makes sure our clients’ business systems are up and running no matter the circumstance, including protecting them from growing cybersecurity threats as much as possible,” said Timothy Guim, President and CEO of PCH Technologies. “This partnership with SKOUT allows our clients to have access to enterprise-level cybersecurity including artificial intelligence based threat detection backed by a 24×7 Security Operations Center.”
“We’ve been focused on protecting small and medium-sized businesses since day one. Every company should be able to get protected from cybercrime,” said Aidan Kehoe, Founder and CEO of SKOUT Cybersecurity. “Our new partnership with PCH Technologies will allow us to protect more businesses and protect workers.”
PCH Technologies states that the expanded services are even more important now with the widespread adoption of work from home by many clients. The services allow more focus on overall visibility and network security no matter where clients are working.
Hannah Dumas
PCH Technologies
+1 856-754-7500
hdumas@pchtechnologies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn