Whitemarsh Township to Close Flourtown Road for Drainage Improvements in Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Whitemarsh Township is planning to close Flourtown Road between Colonial Drive and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, November 9, through Monday, December 14, for widening operations and drainage improvements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Flourtown Road motorists traveling eastbound will be directed to use Butler Pike, Militia Hill Road and Stenton Avenue. Flourtown Road motorists traveling westbound will be directed to use Germantown Pike, Joshua Road and Plymouth Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Whitemarsh Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #