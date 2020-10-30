U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Lane Closures Next Week for Soil Boring in Upper Chichester Township

King of Prussia, PA — Alternating eastbound or westbound lane closures will be in place on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between Interstate 95 and the Route 452/Market Street interchanges in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, on Monday, November 2, through Friday, November 6, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for soil boring, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The soil boring is part of the design engineering activities underway for the upcoming U.S. 322 Section CSX project to replace the bridge over Bethel Avenue and CSX railroad and improve the adjacent interchange. Section CSX, which is scheduled to be under construction in late 2021, is one of four separate contracts that make up PennDOT’s U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) improvement project.

This operation will proceed in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as backups may occur on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) and on the ramps from I-95 to westbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway). All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT began construction in early 2017 on the first-of-three mainline projects (Section 101) to widen and reconstruct U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) to just east of Route 452 (Market Street) in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County.

PennDOT’s contractor is in the third-and-final stage of construction on the Section 101 project, where final paving is currently underway. Section 101 improvements are scheduled to be completed in late 2020.

Design engineering continues on two additional projects (Section 102, 103) that will finish the widening and reconstruction of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from east of Clayton Park Drive through the Route 452 (Market Street) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships. For more information, visit us322conchester.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

