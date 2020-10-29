Pelosi Sends Letter to Secretary Mnuchin on Areas Still Awaiting Responses from White House

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reiterating the urgent need for the Trump Administration’s response on multiple outstanding items in COVID relief negotiations.

In the letter, the Speaker wrote “Our nation will soon pass the heartbreaking milestones of nine million coronavirus cases and a quarter of a million American deaths – at the same time that eight million are being pushed into poverty, 17 million children are food insecure, and over 23 million workers are on unemployment.”

“Meanwhile, as the coronavirus surges and the stock market plummets, we are still awaiting the Trump Administration’s promised responses on multiple items of critical importance,” Speaker Pelosi continued. “Your responses are critical for our negotiations to continue. The President’s words that ‘after the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen’ only have meaning if he can get Mitch McConnell to take his hand off the pause button and get Senate Republican Chairmen moving toward agreement with their House counterparts.”

Below is the full text of the letter to the Treasury Secretary:

October 29, 2020

The Honorable Steven T. Mnuchin

Secretary

United States Department of the Treasury

1500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20200

Dear Secretary Mnuchin,

Our nation will soon pass the heartbreaking milestones of nine million coronavirus cases and a quarter of a million American deaths – at the same time that eight million are being pushed into poverty, 17 million children are food insecure, and over 23 million workers are on unemployment.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus surges and the stock market plummets, we are still awaiting the Trump Administration’s promised responses on multiple items of critical importance.

More than a week ago, you publicly announced that the White House would accept Democrats’ testing, tracing, and treatment language with only a “light touch.” We still have not received a final answer on new compromise language regarding whether the Administration will agree to the national, science-based strategy for testing, tracing, and treatment that is needed to crush the virus, as well as language on vaccines, the provider fund and ACA coverage for unemployed workers.

In addition, we are still awaiting:

• State and Local: a response on funding for state, local, tribes and territories that will honor our heroes and prevent devastating cuts to services.

• Safe Schools: answers on funding to safely reopen our schools with separation, ventilation, sanitation and more funding for teachers and support staff, and also on ensuring private schools, K-12 public schools and higher education receive a sufficient balance of funding.

• Child Care: a response on whether the White House will agree to the child care funding families desperately need so we can have children learning, parents earning while some schools are closed.

• Tax Credits for Working Families: an answer on whether the White House will provide funding to strengthen the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

• Unemployment Insurance: a response on whether the White House will prevent five million Americans from exhausting their benefits, in addition to addressing other UI needs of America’s working families.

• OSHA and Liability: a response on whether the White House will agree to keep our workers safe as they risk their lives and jobs to keep us safe and keep the economy running.

Your responses are critical for our negotiations to continue. The President’s words that “after the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen” only have meaning if he can get Mitch McConnell to take his hand off the pause button and get Senate Republican Chairmen moving toward agreement with their House counterparts.

As I send this communication, millions of Americans have been waiting in line for hours to vote and it is disappointing that the White House does not want to provide funding for our elections during the pandemic. We also hope that you will reconsider your opposition to ensuring a full and accurate Census count.

The American people are suffering, and they want us to come to an agreement to save lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy as soon as possible.

In light of these challenges, I respectfully await your attention to these urgent matters.

Sincerely,

NANCY PELOSI

Speaker of the House

