An Invitation To Serve On The ND Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 30, 2020 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Tuesday asked North Dakotans to consider applying for two Board of Higher Education seats that will be coming open on July 1, 2021.

The positions on the board, which has eight voting members, are now held by Kathleen Neset and Dr. Casey Ryan, who is the board’s vice chairman. Both positions carry four-year terms. Ryan is finishing his first term on the board and is eligible for reappointment. Neset is finishing her second term and is ineligible for reappointment.

North Dakotans who are interested in one of the board seats must apply by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Late applications will not be accepted. They may be emailed to dpipa@nd.gov, or sent by regular mail to the Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505. Individuals who have questions about the application process may email dpipa@nd.gov.

Candidates for the Board of Higher Education must have lived in North Dakota for the previous five years, and may not have received any compensation from the North Dakota University System for the previous two years.

Baesler is chairwoman of a nominating committee that reviews applications for the board and recommends potential appointments to Gov. Doug Burgum. Candidates must complete a single-page form, provide a resume, and include no more than six letters of recommendation.

The Board of Higher Education sets policy for the North Dakota University System and oversees its operations. The system includes six four-year universities and five two-year colleges. It has eight voting members, including a North Dakota University System student who represents students, and two nonvoting members who represent the system’s faculty and staff..

The terms for the positions now held by Neset and Ryan will begin July 1, 2021. The individuals who are nominated by the governor will be subject to North Dakota Senate review during the 2021 Legislature.

The Board of Higher Education is also seeking applications for a vacancy brought about by the Aug. 20 resignation of board member Joseph A. Wetch Jr. of Fargo. Wetch’s successor will be chosen for a four-year term that began July 1. The deadline for applying for Wetch’s former position is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.