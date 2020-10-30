Registration is now open for SMi’s 15th Annual Parallel Trade Conference 2021
SMi Reports: Registration is open for Europe’s only Parallel Trade virtual conference: online access only, taking place 22 – 23 March as a virtual conference.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of on-going developments with COVID-19, we have decided to move our conference to a fully online, virtual experience. As the only parallel trade conference in Europe, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.
The 2021 event will be more significant than ever before due to the transition period after Brexit coming to an end this year. As such, the UK will no longer be part of the EU free market. This will mean increased medicines prices, reduced access to some specialist drugs and greater risk of supply chain shortages. In a post-Brexit environment, exhaustion of rights will cease to apply to the UK, making import and export a costly business and in a worst-case scenario could effectively kill parallel distribution.
For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: http://www.parallel-trade.com/einpr1
Our line-up of expert speakers will enable delegates to learn from market leaders on best practices to overcome common industry hurdles.
This two-day agenda offers interested parties peer-to-peer networking with Cross Border Trade Analysts, Directors, Director European Affairs, Director Market Access, Engagement Managers, European Trade Operations Directors, Executive Directors, Export Managers, Supply Management Analysts and many more.
Registration is live on the website, register for only £999 http://www.parallel-trade.com/einpr1
PLUS, an interactive workshop, held on the 24th March 2021.
Workshop: The law of parallel trade: past, present and future
Workshop Leaders:
Christopher Stothers, Partner, Bruckhaus Freshfields Deringer
Sharon Malhi, Senior Associate, Antitrust, Competition and Trade, Bruckhaus Freshfields Deringer
Parallel Trade Conference 2021
Virtual conference: online access only
22nd – 23rd March 2021
Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma
