A POET'S VOICE DECLARING A MESSAGE, "NOTPRESIDENT"

~~A rallying cry to the resistance inside all of us. A love anthem and fight song to ignite us in this moment.~~

CONTACT: Chisa Yamaguchi -
707-373-5345
chisa@sozomedia.com


Poet/Activist Steven Connell uses his voice to deliver powerful messages to all for the upcoming election.

~~In this moment~~Steve Connell expresses, in our streets, our towns, homes and in the hallowed halls of our government, we gather to demand more of the people failing the founding poetry of America. Truth is non-partisan. Facts have no alternative. Justice knows no bias, because America isn’t America for any, until it is America for all. Trump has spent 4 years acting like he is “NOTPRESIDENT”, and this piece is designed to make sure that come November 3rd, that’s exactly what he is. A provocative artistic condemnation of Trump, and a searing and powerful indictment of his refusal to lead in any meaningful way, “NOTPRESIDENT” pulls no punches in its efforts to expose his incredible incompetency and reveal him as an existential threat.

ABOUT STEVE CONNELL

Bio:

Steve Connell is an activist, poet, motivator, & transformative entertainer whose live performances are as dynamic as the words he delivers. With private performances for President Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, & Norman Lear, amongst others, his work has been seen on ABC, HBO, MTV, and performed live at Sundance, Kennedy Center, & The White House. Corporate giants like ADP, Nike, Pioneer, & Gap Inc. are among the many companies who commissioned work by Steve for his ability to create and impact with immersive multimedia performances. All of Steve's videos were Directed by Matt Lillard (Scream, Good Girls, Scooby Doo) and Produced by Chisa Yamaguchi.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsPu0MkvzNIMtdIi38htmAze9qK_kX6kG

http://steveconnellcreates.com

https://instagram.com/steveconnell
https://twitter.com/steveconnell
https://facebook.com/steveconnellcreates
https://www.steveconnellcreates.com


https://www.dropbox.com/s/6of1k04aiot9fjp/Steve%20Connell.jpg?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/p381irhiygufyhq/13.jpg?dl=0

