Beverly Hills Celebrity Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, is changing the “SNATCHED” waist game-Rib removal

Taking it from the rib with a Flawless waistline finish!!!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:BREAKING NEWS!!!Beverly Hills Celebrity Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, is changing the “SNATCHED” waist game by performing rib removal. January 22, 2019, Beverly Hills, CA: Board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng performs rib removal in his Beverly Hills facility with a unique technique drawn from his microsurgery background.The once frowned upon and highly controversial procedure, rib removal surgery, is now becoming commonplace in the hands of the board-certified plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Michael K. Obeng. The ease with this operation, has been made possible because of advances in instrumentation and Dr. Obeng's newly adopted technique.Now patients can have surgery in the morning under general anesthesia, via 2 tiny incisions, one on either side of the back to remove floating ribs 11 and 12, and potentially go to dinner that same night. A feat that wasn't possible a few years ago, and now it is possible because of this "Gentle Giant’s" unique approach, drawing inferences from his microsurgical background from his Harvard Fellowship days.Last year alone, "The Surgeon's Surgeon", Dr. Obeng, successfully performed a handful of this operation to include, The Human Ken Doll, The German Barbie, and the Russian Ballerina, just to name a few. The demand for this operation is now soaring, with request from all over the world, especially Dubai.This procedure came under scrutiny after Ms. Janet Jackson flaunted her tiny waist and hourglass figure in her most talked about music video in the late 1990s. Celebrities like Cher had no qualms talking publicly about her experience with her rib removal surgery. All in all, not only celebrities are having this done, ‘the cat is out of the bag’, and the average person, man and woman are having this operation.In less than two hours, the man with the "gifted hands", Dr. Obeng, will ensure that your "snatched" waist, is back on track with just some post-operative training with a corset. The procedure is safe, minimally painful and at the end, an "hourglass" shape is within reach.To learn more about rib removal surgery or to schedule a consultation:Contact Us: +1 (310) 275-2705Visit www.mikoplasticsurgery.com or follow us on Instagram: @DrMichaelKObeng435 N Roxbury Dr Suite 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90210For: Press/Media and Interviews, please contact:1. Lawrence Phillips: lppreventsentertainment13@gmail.com, +1 (310) 619-80482. A. van Annan: amandaannan@me.com, +1 (424) 291-55503. Natasha Fett: natasha@mikoplasticsurgery.com, +1 (818) 620-3376Watch Dr. Obeng Remove Rodrigo Alves (The Human Ken Doll) Ribs



