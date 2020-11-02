Skyhook and DASL Partner To Incorporate Digital Securities Into Conventional E-wealth and Digital Banking Channels
SINGAPORE, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyhook Capital Pte Ltd (Skyhook), the Singapore headquartered fintech company focusing on the distribution of investment-grade digital assets to institutional and retail investors, has entered into a strategic partnership with Digital Asset Shared Ledger (DASL), the leading global digital asset liquidity network for financial institutions built on Corda.
Skyhook’s “Digital Assets Wealth Network” or Skyhook DAWN™, is an industry-standard white-labelled SaaS platform enabling the issuance, distribution and custody of digital securities with direct integration to the e-wealth systems used by financial institutions. In doing so, Skyhook DAWN™ acts as a linchpin allowing financial institutions to manage wealth portfolios that incorporate both conventional and digital securities for their high net worth and mass affluent customer segments.
DASL’s production-ready, robust, finance grade application facilitates the tokenization of any type of underlying asset (i.e commodities, property, art, equities) and issued as a digital bond, fund or structured product. DASL is built on the public Corda network, the best place to engage in regulated digital capital markets activity.
Lawrence Grinceri, CEO and Founder of Skyhook Capital said: “Our collaboration with DASL significantly enhances the Skyhook DAWN™ offering by facilitating the tokenization of any type of underlying asset to service the demand for digital securities by wealth service providers; Private and Consumer banks as well as Family Offices and Independent Financial Advisors.”
The demand for digital securities is expected to grow rapidly. The World Economic Forum forecasts that by 2027, 10% of the world's GDP will be tokenized — with an estimated market capitalization of US$24 trillion.
With the integration of “Distributed Ledger Technology” (DLT) transactions of securitized assets are settled instantly, removing friction and conferring greater liquidity. “Our solution partners include AG Delta a leading e-wealth platform and Propine a digital custody platform regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, form part of an ecosystem that delivers seamless business integration of conventional and digital securities,” added Grinceri.
Richard Crook, CEO of DASL said: “This significant collaboration with Skyhook Capital will provide the global financial services industry with the first “total solution” for business integration of digital securities into conventional investment product distribution channels. We believe this will further accelerate the adoption of digital securities and deliver a smooth transition as the financial services industry moves over to DLT.
We believe our partnership will further strengthen DASL and the Corda ecosystem in its support of the entire product lifecycle for digital securities.”
About Skyhook Capital
Skyhook Capital Pte. Ltd. has launched the first marketplace for digital assets with full integration into conventional investment product distribution networks. Skyhook’s Digital Assets Wealth Network (Skyhook DAWN™) provides a single connection point on the cloud for conventional e-wealth and digital banking channels to access digital securities and services over distributed ledger technology. As a gateway for digital securities distribution and management, Skyhook DAWN™ incorporates a proven architecture with a universal API to support business integration into multiple distribution channels and the solution components to source, transact and settle digital and conventional securities. For more information, please visit: https://skyhookcapital.io/
About DASL
DASL is a flexible, advanced technology solution to enable the future of financial services. It offers a production-ready, robust, finance grade application which can be used for tokenization of any type of underlying asset - a complete, hosted solution for issuance, portfolio management, trading and settlement of digital securities. The DASL liquidity network for digital assets creates increased access to debt, equity, and alternative asset classes. By enabling fractional ownership, democratization of new asset classes can now occur. For more information please visit: https://lab577.io/dasl/
