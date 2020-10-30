HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Oct. 29, 2020

Department of Health:

Cases on Lānaʻi Slowing and Hawai‘i Island Cases Leveling

The overall statewide daily case average is trending down, at 84 today. There were three (3) new COVID-19 cases reported on Lāna‘i today by DOH. The cumulative total now stands at 97 confirmed cases on the island (reported since Feb. 28). Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. Weekend drive-thru testing results are still being reported out. DOH is working closely with Lāna‘i healthcare providers to support community outreach, testing and contract tracing. The hospital is conducting surveillance testing several times a week. There are eight (8) new cases on Hawai‘i Island and teams are conducting door-to-door canvassing to offer testing in affected communities.

While new cases are leveling, deaths continue to increase and two (2) men, both with underlying conditions and both who had been hospitalized have died from coronavirus. Both men were O‘ahu residents. One man between 50-59 years old and the other was older than 80. The state and counties continue to remind people to avoid going out and avoid gathering during Halloween and consider safer alternatives offered at hawaiicovid19.com.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 29, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 60 13,013 Hawai‘i 8 1,246 Maui -1 404 Kaua‘i 1 64 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 3 97 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 70 Total Cases 77 14,911++ Deaths 2 215

Hospitalization count as of 10/28/20 at 1:54 pm: 8-Hawai‘i, 3-Maui, 51-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

++As a result of updated information, one case from Maui was recategorized to Lānaʻi.

City and County of Honolulu:

O‘ahu’s Free COVID-19 Surge Testing 2.0

Free Testing is open to everyone, you don’t need symptoms, health insurance, or a doctor’s note! With the reopening of Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu to visitors, the focus of Surge Testing 2.0 is to ensure the health and wellbeing of visitor industry workers, the communities they serve, as well as individuals who do not have good access to COVID-19 tests. Testing is available daily, except for Sundays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through November 30. Visit oneoahu.org/covid19- testing for a list of testing locations.

City and County Releases Translations of Tier 2 Reopening Strategy

Tier 2 is the current tier for the framework for reducing the spread of COVID-19 on Oʻahu. It is important that everyone, no matter the language they speak, has access to this critical information to keep our island ʻohana safe. As Honolulu moves between tiers, more translations will become available. Please share these resources, as they are key to bringing down our COVID-19 case counts, moving to less restrictive tiers, and helping all of our communities have access to information. Visit oneoahu.org/translations for additional translated materials on COVID-19. View and download PDF or PNG versions of the Tier 2 translations: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11BpHSl708eVzmDYAHQxN_sJ4cUkZ4Pmn?usp=sharing

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority:

Hawai‘i Visitor Statistics Released for September 2020

In September, visitor arrivals to the Hawaiian Islands decreased 97.4-percent compared to a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is according to preliminary statistics released today by HTA. A total of 18,868 visitors traveled to Hawai‘i by air service last month compared to 736,155 total visitors during the same period a year ago. To read more:

4,622 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 4,622 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state.1,548 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 905 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

Department of Public Safety:

Mass Testing Completed at the Saguaro Correctional Center In Arizona

Broad-based testing of Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ was completed this afternoon for 1,011 inmates. The testing was administered by CoreCivic Health Services and results are expected to take up to three (3) days. The total number of Hawai‘i inmates in medical isolation at Saguaro with active positive COVID cases is currently 61. There are six (6) inmates in the hospital (1 was removed from the hospital list after being added in error). The Hawai‘i inmates with pending test results will remain in a precautionary 14-day quarantine until the results are received.

The Halawa Correctional Facility on O‘ahu reported a positive test result for one (1) employee who last worked on Monday. PSD is working with DOH on contact tracing at the facility. DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. Of the 49 inmate test results received, only one (1) was positive. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. All 18 OCCC staff results received were negative. PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all other correctional facilities statewide. The Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center received 26 negative staff re-test results. Additionally, 90% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

