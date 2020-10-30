Shroud City & Gold Cap Transforms Hip-Hop Into Poetry Through New EP “Fallout”
The Rapper Duo Masterfully Reflects on Craft and Culture in Their New EP, Released October 30thKAUAI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shroud City and Gold Cap are proud to announce the release of their new EP “Fallout” on October 30th. The Hip Hop duo based in Kauai, created a beautiful tribute to diverse cultures and the impact they have on artists around the world, shaping the people they are today. The former Californians reflect and remember their roots, paint vivid pictures of struggle, loyalty, and hardship; while bringing the listener through the vast spectrum of emotions that come along with uprooting your life and finding home outside of your norm.
Launching today, October 30th, “Fallout” is available for streaming and download on all major platforms including Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, apple music, youtube, etc.
The ability to convey the raw emotions that come along with struggle, betrayal, and hardship, is hard to come by in the music industry, especially in the hip-hop genre, and the sense of genuine vulnerability exposed on this breakthrough EP is palpable.
Their journey’s from the unforgiving streets of urban California cities to the tropical ghettos of Hawaii have played an integral role in their music. Shroud City and Gold Cap masterfully paint a vivid picture of culture, struggle, triumph, and all of the emotions associated with life changes that demand growth.
"Whatever I believed, I walked it, carried my cross no caution" - Shroud City "Need It”
"Violence amongst us I’m down with the sickness, demons among us with God as a witness” - Gold Cap, "Hustle n Pray"
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and inner reflection; Shroud City and Gold Cap’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with their new EP “Fallout”, available now on all major streaming platforms.
To learn more about Shroud City and Gold Cap, or download the new EP, please visit: https://fallout.hearnow.com/
About Shroud City & Gold Cap
Shroud City and Gold Cap are hip hop artists based in Kauai, Hawaii, who recently collaborated on a breakthrough EP “Fallout”. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Hawaii, Shroud City’s music is reflective of his experiences both in the concrete jungle of urban Los Angeles, and the tropical ghettos of Hawaii. Gold Cap, also a native Californian from the Bay Area, also found himself escaping the hustle of the concrete jungle for idyllic Hawaii. Both artists use their music to convey both their struggles and their triumphs while walking the listener through the genuine emotions of their experiences. Shroud City and Gold Cap pay homage to the cultural differences of California and Hawaii, and how they contributed to helping them overcome obstacles and shape the men they are today.
