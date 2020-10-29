Hwy 19/21 New Prague intersection worked delayed until 2021 (Oct. 29, 2020)

Other Hwy 19 work continues

MANKATO, Minn. – The mill and overlay work scheduled for the intersection of Highways 19 and 21 (Main Street & 4th Avenue NW) on the west side of New Prague has been postponed until the 2021 construction season, but motorist should continue to be alert to work continuing into November.

Crews are planning to temporary patch on the northbound lane of Highway 19/21 intersection beginning as early as Friday, October 30 and have plans to patch other locations between 5th Avenue NW and the Highway 19/21 intersection. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

The current detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue NE, 7th Street NE/NW, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic is detoured south on Highway 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.

The 2020-21 Highway 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 19/21 to 7th Avenue SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 includes work on Highway 19 between 5th Ave NW and 1st Ave NW.

The City of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html

###