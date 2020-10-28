On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court declined Abatti's petition for review, leaving in place an appellate court's decision that declared IID the rightful owner of a massive allotment of Colorado River water.
Oct 28, 2020
You just read:
California Supreme Court refuses to review farmer Michael Abatti's case against IID
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.