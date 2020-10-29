Railroad crossing repairs to prompt road closure, detours on West Lincolnway, Nov. 1-6

CHEYENNE – Beginning Sunday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 6, W. Lincolnway from Snyder Ave. to Bent Ave. will be closed for railroad crossing repairs by BNSF Railway Company. Detour routes will be in place and business access in the area maintained. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 6, weather permitting.

The implemented detour route for westbound travelers will direct traffic north at Carey Avenue, then west onto West 20th Street., and back south on Snyder Avenue to rejoin West Lincolnway.

The implemented detour route for eastbound travelers will direct traffic north at Snyder Avenue, then east onto West 19th Street, and back south on Pioneer Avenue to rejoin West Lincolnway.

Download and view a PDF of the detour.